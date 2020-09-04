Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Brett Pitman spent three years at Portsmouth

Swindon Town have signed striker Brett Pitman on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season.

Pitman, who has also had spells with Bournemouth, Bristol City and Ipswich, has scored 166 goals in 489 league appearances.

"It's exciting to join a club that got promoted last season and that will be going in the right direction," he told the club website.

