Lasse Sorensen has made eight first-team appearances for Stoke City but has been a regular for the club's Under-23 side in Premier League 2

League One club MK Dons have signed Stoke City midfielder Lasse Sorensen on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old featured six times for the Potters last season, with all of those outings coming after the 2019-20 campaign restarted in June.

A Denmark youth international, Sorensen is MK Dons' fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

"He's an excellent player and he's got an incredible range of passing," boss Russell Martin told the club website. external-link

