Mark Duffy joined ADO Den Haag on loan in January but the Dutch Eredivisie season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic in March

League One club Fleetwood Town have signed experienced former Sheffield United midfielder Mark Duffy on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old had loan spells at Stoke City and Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag last season.

Duffy departed the Blades earlier this summer, having scored 15 goals in 121 outings for the Premier League club.

The former Morecambe, Scunthorpe, Doncaster and Birmingham man has agreed a one-year deal with the Cod Army.

