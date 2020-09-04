Brahim Diaz: Real Madrid midfielder joins AC Milan on loan

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz has joined AC Milan on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old signed for Real from Manchester City on a six-and-a-half-year contract in January 2019.

He joined City from Malaga aged 14 in 2013 and made 15 first-team appearances.

AC Milan, who finished sixth in Serie A in 2019-20, announced Diaz will wear the number 21 shirt.external-link

He made six La Liga appearances in 2019-20, all from the bench, as Zinedine Zidane's side won the title.

