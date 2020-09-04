Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Stocksbridge Park Steels' FA Cup preliminary round tie with Stalybridge Celtic will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

The tie, at Stocksbridge's Bracken Moor ground, takes place on Saturday, 12 September (12:30 BST).

South Yorkshire part-timers Stocksbridge Park Steels play in the eighth-tier Northern Premier League Division One South East.

Stalybridge play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who was top scorer in the Premier League in 2019-20, played for Stocksbridge Park Steels before breaking into the professional game.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a loan spell at Stalybridge Celtic in 2014-15 when he was at Sheffield United.