Marc Pugh initially joined Bournemouth from Hereford in 2010

Bournemouth have confirmed that winger March Pugh and goalkeeper Jordan Archer are both training with the club.

Pugh, 33, previously spent nine seasons with the Cherries and helped them win promotion from League One and the Championship.

He left at the end of 2018-19 and spent last season with QPR, scoring twice in 27 league appearances.

Scotland international Archer, 27, left Fulham at the end of the 209-20 campaign.