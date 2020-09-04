Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls were formed in the summer of 2019 and have yet to lose a competitive game

Jersey Bulls are "desperate" to play again despite missing out on promotion last season because the league was voided, says manager Gary Freeman.

The island side go to Bedfont & Feltham on Saturday as they look put the frustration behind them.

When the Combined Counties Division One season was ended early in March because of coronavirus, Bulls were already promoted after winning every game.

"Of course we are disappointed and wanted promotion," Freeman said.

He told BBC Radio Jersey: "We just have to put it in the past now and draw a line under it".

Bulls have included new signing Arthur Illingworth in their squad, which Freeman states was one of the hardest he has ever picked.

"It has been a difficult one to pick," he said. "We have had a number drop out due to the current travel circumstances but the core remains and we are taking a strong squad over.

'"Arthur is a creative player who has a good shot on him. He can play anywhere across the front line. I have tried to get him in my side both at Bulls and previously at St Peter so I am excited to have him in the side."

Saturday's game will be the first ever Jersey Bulls match to be live-streamed online.