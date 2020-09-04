Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jeon Ga-Eul played just twice in the WSL and twice in the Women’s FA Cup during her short stay with Bristol City

Reading Women have signed South Korea international striker Jeon Ga-Eul.

Jeon joined Bristol City in January but left in June after just four games as the Women's Super League season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Sport understands she had interest from at least two Italian clubs but chose Reading, who visit Arsenal in Sunday's WSL opener.

Jeon has scored 38 goals in 101 games for South Korea and is their second leading scorer of all time.

Reading have not disclosed the length of Jeon's contract.

The game with Arsenal will be screened live by the BBC on the red button (kick-off 12:30 BST).

