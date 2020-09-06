Fantasy football tips: Players to bring in for gameweek one

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Will Mitro be on fire again in the Premier League?

As for every real-life Premier League manager, it's the time of year for the budding fantasy football bosses out there to try and conjure up a bargain or two.

You know every manager in your mini league will have Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane - so it's the difference-makers, the bargain signings who can make or break your bid for success.

Last season, Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram was strangely listed as a defender - and ended up being a steal.

His haul of 144 points was only five fewer than Jack Grealish managed at Aston Villa and put him in the top five points-scoring 'defenders'.

So are there any diamonds in the rough from newly promoted West Brom, Leeds or Fulham? Let's have a look...

The goalscorers

Your team will live or die by its goalscorers - much like the promoted sides themselves.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic was the top scorer in the Championship last season (excluding play-offs) with 26 goals, and he seems sensibly priced in the game at £6m. For context, that's the same as Wesley, Andre Ayew and Ashley Barnes.

Mitrovic has a decent ratio of 21 goals in 77 Premier League appearances and seems a shrewd investment.

Elsewhere, you could be tempted by Leeds forward Patrick Bamford, who netted 16 times in the second tier but had the third-most shots on target, with 56 - just two fewer than Mitrovic.

Bamford is priced at just £5.5m - Shane Long territory - and could be an excellent third-choice option for you, even if new record signing Rodrigo (£6m) gets more of a chance up top for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

West Brom have a familiar face among their striking ranks. Charlie Austin (£5.5m) has 34 Premier League goals to his name - he did only score 10 times in the Championship last season but is a finisher of good pedigree.

The playmakers

One player stands out above the rest when it comes to midfield options for your side. West Brom's Matheus Pereira (£6m) picked up a league-leading 16 assists in the Championship last season and created 116 chances - nobody else reached triple figures.

With eight league goals to his name as well, the former Sporting man could be a wise investment.

Others to look at include former Swansea favourite Pablo Hernandez (£6m), who weighed in with nine assists for Leeds, while team-mate Jack Harrison (£5.5m) had eight to his name and created 87 chances.

Fulham's Tom Cairney (£5.5m) completed the fifth-most passes in the division last season and could be worth a look, while another new face from the Championship is new Crystal Palace signing Eberechi Eze (£6m).

Eze had 41 shots on target for QPR last year, and laid on 83 chances for his team-mates, bagging eight assists.

At the back

Having defenders from newly promoted sides can be a risky business - but last season Sheffield United trio Enda Stevens, George Baldock and John Egan were among the very best scorers in the game.

Clean sheets are your bread and butter here - and it was at Elland Road where the shutouts were happening.

They may have lost the outstanding Ben White back to parent club Brighton - where he's priced at £4.5m if you're interested - but skipper Liam Cooper (£4.5m) could be an option. As well as being solid at the back, he was in the top 10 for passing stats in the division. Right-back Luke Ayling (£.4.5m) is good for the odd goal or assist too.

West Brom's options include the tried-and-tested Kieran Gibbs (£4.5m), while Fulham have play-off hero Joe Bryan (£5m).

Only Brentford keeper David Raya kept more clean sheets in the Championship than Kiko Casilla of Leeds (£4.5m), and the Spaniard looks a solid choice to be your number two.

Whoever you go for - good luck!

