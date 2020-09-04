A real complete goalscorer - Kane on Greenwood

England captain Harry Kane has described Mason Greenwood as a "complete goalscorer" after the Manchester United forward impressed during training.

Greenwood, 18, has been included in Gareth Southgate's senior squad for the first time for upcoming Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

The teenager earned the call-up after scoring 17 goals in an impressive campaign for United.

"Mason has been great," said Kane.

"You can tell he is full of confidence as a player, he is not afraid to shoot, not afraid to take players on and that is exactly what we want.

"As a goalscorer people use the phrase: 'He is a natural goalscorer', and I guess it is just one of those things, you work a lot on being in the right place at the right time.

"I think that shows a really complete goalscorer when you can score in any situation.

"Obviously it has only been a short period of time but he definitely looks like a real top finisher and we look forward to having him in the squads to come because he is still very young."

Last season, Greenwood became the first player since Michael Owen in 1997-98 to score 10-plus goals in a Premier League season aged 18 or under and only the third in history

England face Iceland on Saturday in the first meeting of the two countries since Iceland sent England out of Euro 2016 with victory in the last-16 stage.

Kane played in that 2-1 defeat and believes the experience has helped himself and his international colleagues grow as players.

"It is definitely one of the toughest nights I've had in an England shirt," the Tottenham striker added.

"But it is a game I have definitely learnt from, obviously that was my first international tournament at the time.

"I was still inexperienced at that level and even club level really. All throughout the journey in my career I have always tried to take nights like that as a chance to learn and improve from.

"I think I have definitely done that as a person, I think the team has definitely improved over the last four years, so of course those games are always in your mind and you always think about what you can do better.

"But we have moved on well, we are in a great place as a squad, an exciting team and I think we are all just really excited to be back playing for England."