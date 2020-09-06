Celtic have asked Charlton Athletic, who have rejected a bid from Luton Town, to name their price for left-sided midfielder Alfie Doughty, but a left-back is the Scottish champions' priority and they will have to increase their offer to take fellow 20-year-old Mitchel Bakker on loan from Paris St-Germain. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder John Lundstram looks likely to remain with Sheffield United as he moves into the final year of his contract, but Rangers retain an interest in the 26-year-old and could sign the Englishman on a pre-contract agreement in January. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Sheffield United are finalising the £11m signing of Derby County's English full-backs Jayden Bogle, 20, and Max Lowe, the 23-year-old who had two loan spells with Aberdeen, and will also swap 25-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson for West Bromwich Albion's 23-year-old Scotland winger Oliver Burke. (Daily Mail) external-link

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser has agreed to join Newcastle United after the 26-year-old left Bournemouth in the summer and is set to undergo a medical on Monday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is being targeted by German Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, according the Don Balon in the Colombian's homeland, although French club Lille remain the 24-year-old's likely destination. (The National) external-link

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is not planning on retiring any time soon as he stands ready to match Pat Jennings' caps record with Northern Ireland on Monday night, when the 35-year-old will make his 119th international appearance against Norway. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic have sought assurances from the Scottish FA about their players' safety with the Scotland national squad after Monday's opponents, Czech Republic, named a completely new squad over fears about the spread of the Covid-19 virus. (Daily Record) external-link