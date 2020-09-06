Robby McCrorie (right) is third choice with the senior squad

Scot Gemmill will view it as a job well done if his side's European Under-21 Championship hopes are hampered by further senior Scotland call-ups.

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is the latest to step up to Steve Clarke's Nations League squad.

He will not be available for the under-21 qualifier in Lithuania on Tuesday.

"It should be standard procedure and it's great to see it happen more and more," head coach Gemmill said of such progression from his squad.

"That's the objective - to help these players get that opportunity. So, if that happens, we will obviously adjust and it means younger players get the chance to come with us."

Scotland's senior side will face a shadow Czech Republic squad on Monday after their hosts sent the party that defeated Slovakia on Friday into quarantine amid Covid-19 concerns.

However, Gemmill believes that the Scottish FA has followed all the protocols necessary to ensure his own squad can travel to Lithuania in safety.

His side lie fourth in qualifying Group 4 behind the Czechs, Greece and Croatia as they travel to face opponents who frustrated their hosts with a surprise 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

While Gemmill has not given up hope of making next year's finals and recognises the benefits of tournament experience for his players, he again stressed that "it's not all about qualification" at youth level.

Clarke has suggested he could name a larger senior squad for three games in eight days next month and, asked if that might have a knock-on effect on his own selection, Gemmill replied: "I hope it does."

Indeed, he thinks the loss of players like McCrorie, currently on loan to Livingston from Rangers, will only inspire his team in Lithuania.

"The players know that Steve is watching carefully," Gemmill said. "I think it's fantastic. The fact that our players can see how close they are acts as a motivation."

Play-offs between group runners-up have been scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with only the five best runners-up qualifying for the finals along with the nine group winners and hosts Hungary and Slovenia.

"The rules have changed, which is obviously unprecedented for that to happen during the competition," Gemmill added. "But a few people might be surprised to hear my comments - the priority has always been about the development of the players."