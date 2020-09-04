Georgia Brougham: Everton defender rejoins WSL rivals Birmingham City on loan
Birmingham City have re-signed Georgia Brougham on a season-long loan from Women's Super League rivals Everton.
The 24-year-old ex-Manchester City defender featured four times for Blues on loan last season before the campaign was curtailed by the pandemic.
Blues boss Carla Ward said Brougham has "got a lot of respect" from team-mates after her short stint with the club.
"She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play," Ward told the Birmingham website.
