Georgia Brougham made four appearances for Everton Women last season before joining Birmingham City on loan

Birmingham City have re-signed Georgia Brougham on a season-long loan from Women's Super League rivals Everton.

The 24-year-old ex-Manchester City defender featured four times for Blues on loan last season before the campaign was curtailed by the pandemic.

Blues boss Carla Ward said Brougham has "got a lot of respect" from team-mates after her short stint with the club.

"She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play," Ward told the Birmingham website. external-link

