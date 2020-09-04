Georgia Brougham: Everton defender rejoins WSL rivals Birmingham City on loan

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Georgia Brougham in action for Everton Women
Georgia Brougham made four appearances for Everton Women last season before joining Birmingham City on loan

Birmingham City have re-signed Georgia Brougham on a season-long loan from Women's Super League rivals Everton.

The 24-year-old ex-Manchester City defender featured four times for Blues on loan last season before the campaign was curtailed by the pandemic.

Blues boss Carla Ward said Brougham has "got a lot of respect" from team-mates after her short stint with the club.

"She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play," Ward told the Birmingham website.external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC