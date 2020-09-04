Martell Taylor-Crossdale: Fulham striker joins Colchester United on loan

Martell Taylor-Crossdale in action for Fulham
Martell Taylor-Crossdale made his Fulham debut in a League Cup defeat by Southampton in August 2019

Colchester United have signed Fulham striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has featured just once for Fulham's first team after joining from Chelsea in July 2019.

Taylor-Crossdale has represented England at youth level, most recently featuring for the under-20s.

He is not eligible to play in Saturday's Carabao Cup tie against Reading, but could make his debut against Portsmouth on Tuesday.

