Martell Taylor-Crossdale: Fulham striker joins Colchester United on loan
Colchester United have signed Fulham striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has featured just once for Fulham's first team after joining from Chelsea in July 2019.
Taylor-Crossdale has represented England at youth level, most recently featuring for the under-20s.
He is not eligible to play in Saturday's Carabao Cup tie against Reading, but could make his debut against Portsmouth on Tuesday.
