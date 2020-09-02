Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Siobhan Chamberlain made 27 appearances for Manchester United and helped the club win the FA Women's Championship in 2019

Former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain has retired at the age of 37.

Chamberlain, who won 50 caps for the Lionesses, cancelled her contract with Manchester United Women in July.

She also had spells with Birmingham, Bristol Academy, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Chamberlain said "emotionally it feels like the right time" to quit playing after giving birth to daughter Emilia in January.

"I've put my football ahead of important things like my education and work experiences, but the thought of sacrificing time with Emilia as she grows, it felt like one sacrifice too far," she said in a statement.

"I wanted nothing more than Emilia to see her mummy play football, but for now at least, that's going to have to be on YouTube."

Chamberlain helped United win promotion to the Women's Super League in 2018-19 and won the Women's FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014.

She said she is now planning to take a Masters in sporting directorship and work in the media.