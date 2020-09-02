Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Adam May made 30 appearances for Portsmouth

Cambridge United have signed midfielder Adam May on a one-year contract following his exit from Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old joins the League Two side as a free agent having left Pompey at the end of his contract.

May, whose deal includes an option for another 12 months, played 13 games on loan with Swindon Town last season and also had a spell with Boreham Wood.

U's head coach Mark Bonner said it was important to strengthen in midfield and that May is an "excellent fit".

"Adam brings a different type of creative skillset than the competition for those places," May added. "He arrives at a good age, with plenty to prove but also with the potential to play at a higher level."

