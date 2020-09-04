Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Gary Roberts has been at Wigan since 2017

Wigan Athletic have brought in Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dan Gardner on short-term deals as well as re-signing veteran Gary Roberts on similar terms.

Ex-Portsmouth midfielder Roberts, 36, has played 63 times since joining Wigan in 2017 and was part of the squad relegated to League One last term.

Former Birmingham City winger Solomon-Otabor, 24, spent last season with CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria.

Midfielder Gardner, 30, is previously of Oldham and Chesterfield.

The Latics, relegated after incurring a 12-point penalty for entering administration, are rebuilding after losing a string of players this summer while the club seeks new owners.

Antonee Robinson, Kieffer Moore, David Marshall, Chey Dunkley, Jamal Lowe and Josh Windass are among the names to have departed the DW Stadium.

