Tom Carroll failed to score in his previous QPR spell, when he played 26 times on loan

QPR have signed former Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll on a one-year deal.

Carroll, 28, has been without a club since January, when his contract was terminated by the Swans.

He has tasted success with Rangers before, making 26 appearances in a loan spell there in 2013-14, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

"He brings Premier League experience and quality in terms of his technical ability," said QPR boss Mark Warburton.

Carroll has made just shy of 100 top-flight appearances for Tottenham and Swansea after coming through the London club's youth system but has suffered with injury problems the past two seasons.

"He's had a frustrating time," added Warburton. "But I think we have a very experienced and very talented player who is hungry to prove a point.

"He should be entering his prime and I think he'll be a great addition to the squad. He finds pockets of space that we work hard to create and maximise and I think we play in a style that suits Tom."

