Vedad Ibisevic says he isn't playing for the money

Veteran striker Veded Ibisevic has pledged to give his salary to charity after signing a one-year deal at German Bundesliga club FC Schalke 04.

Ibisevic is a former refugee, who fled Bosnia-Herzegovina with his family as a child during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

"I'm not here to earn money, but to play in the Bundesliga," said Ibisevic.

"We agreed I won't get a basic salary, only what I need to cover insurance. My basic salary will be donated to charity. I will only play for bonuses."

Ibisevic has scored 127 goals in 340 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin, VfB Stuttgart, Hoffenheim and Aachen.

He was released by Hertha at the end of last season and joins a Schalke side that is in financial trouble following the resignation of former billionaire chairman Clemens Toennies in June, and they have admitted to needing to make "massive savings".

Schalke could also do with Ibisevic's help on the pitch. The team, managed by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, finished last season with a grim run of 16 games without a win, sliding from fifth to 12th in the table.

He could get an opportunity to make his first start for the club when they kick off the new campaign on 18 September - away to champions Bayern Munich.