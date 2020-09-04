Arbenit Xhemajli: Sunderland sign Kosovo defender on two-year contract
Sunderland have signed Kosovo defender Arbenit Xhemajli on a two-year deal from Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax.
The 22-year-old earned his first and, thus far, solitary cap for his country in October 2019 and has trained with the Black Cats during pre-season.
The club agreed a "significant training compensation package" with Xamax for Xhemajli, who was out of contract.
"There will be a period of adaptation for him, but I think he will be a quick learner," said boss Phil Parkinson.
