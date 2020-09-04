Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Arbenit Xhemajli has made more than 50 appearances for Neuchatel Xamax since his debut in 2017

Sunderland have signed Kosovo defender Arbenit Xhemajli on a two-year deal from Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax.

The 22-year-old earned his first and, thus far, solitary cap for his country in October 2019 and has trained with the Black Cats during pre-season.

The club agreed a "significant training compensation package" with Xamax for Xhemajli, who was out of contract.

"There will be a period of adaptation for him, but I think he will be a quick learner," said boss Phil Parkinson.

