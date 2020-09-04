Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Women's Super League is back for a new season on Saturday, 5 September after a 195-day absence.

BBC Sport will be across all the drama of the 2020-21 campaign, with extensive television, radio and online coverage.

Each WSL weekend will include a live match every Sunday (12:30 BST kick-off), broadcast on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

But with no Welsh sides, who should you follow if you are a member of the Red Wall? BBC Sport Wales has you covered.

The 2020 summer transfer window has been like no other in women's football history, with a huge array of international players signing for Women's Super League clubs for what is set to be the highest quality season ever.

There will potentially be more Welsh players in the WSL than ever before, an exciting development for Wales manager Jayne Ludlow as her side target a first major finals appearance at Euro 2021.

Seven of the 12 WSL sides feature a Welsh contingent, including champions Chelsea, who have Wales captain Sophie Ingle, one of the nominees for Women's Player of the Year at the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year awards.

So who should you be watching out for from the Wales squad?

Kayleigh Green began her career with Cardiff City, before joining Yeovil Town in 2016. She spent time on loan with Italian side Chieti Calcio Femminile in 2017.

Brighton - Kayleigh Green

Last season: Ninth

Best WSL finish: Ninth, 2019 & 2020

An increasingly key performer for her country as an attacker, Kayleigh Green's versatility is a huge asset as she is comfortable in several positions.

A tremendous advert for perseverance, Green, 32, gave up the game for much of her twenties, working in supermarkets and call centres, but she has been a key cog for Brighton since signing from Yeovil in 2018.

Gemma Evans has played for Port Talbot and Cardiff City before switching to Yeovil

Bristol City - Gemma Evans and Megan Wynne

Last season: 10th

Best WSL finish: Second, 2013

Another player who made her way to the WSL via Yeovil, 24-year-old defender Gemma Evans is a key player for Ludlow and is likely to be a mainstay for the Robins this season.

She was set to share the stage with her international teammate Megan Wynne, but the summer signing from Tottenham Hotspur has undergone knee surgery after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in training and it is uncertain if she can return this season.

Sophie Ingle has already won silverware this season, with Chelsea beating Manchester City in the FA Community Shield at Wembley

Chelsea - Sophie Ingle

Last season: Winners

Best WSL finish: Champions, 2015, 2018 & 2020

Wales' captain and one of the best in the world in both central defence and midfield, Sophie Ingle is one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country.

With Chelsea set to compete for honours on all fronts this season and standing on 99 caps for Wales, Ingle could be set for another memorable campaign with the WSL champions.

Elise Hughes' grandfather David and father Peter were both footballers.

Everton - Elise Hughes

Last season: Sixth

Best WSL finish: Third, 2011 & 2012

Everton's teenage forward Elise Hughes is another Welsh player who has been sidelined with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Hughes suffered the injury during a loan spell with Bristol City in January, but has returned to training for Everton. The Toffees had the confidence to hand her their number nine shirt when she was just 17 and Hughes will be determined to make up for lost time.

Hayley Ladd has played for Birmingham City, Bristol Academy, Coventry City and Finnish side Kokkola Futis

Manchester United - Hayley Ladd

Last season: Fourth

Best WSL finish: Fourth, 2020

Another mainstay for club and country, Hayley Ladd was one of the stand-out performers in last season's WSL as she had a fantastic first campaign with newly-promoted Manchester United.

One of the first signings of England legend Casey Stoney after her appointment as manager, Ladd has continued to impress as she has progressed after spells with Bristol and Birmingham City.

Another Wales international, Carrie Jones, who made her international debut as a 15-year-old, has joined United's academy.

Natasha Harding joined Reading from Liverpool

Reading - Five Welsh players

Last season: Fifth

Best WSL finish: Fourth, 2018

There will certainly be a lot of eyes on Reading this season from the Welsh side of the border, with no fewer than five Royals coming from Ludlow's squad.

Club captain Natasha Harding has been with Reading since 2017 and the forward is well supplied by international teammates and midfield mainstays Rachel Rowe and Angharad James.

Teenage defender Lily Woodham will look to continue her progress following a loan spell at Charlton, while the latest Welsh arrival at Reading is one of the most famous faces in the women's game.

Jess Fishlock, Wales' most capped player, who plays her club football for OL Reign in Seattle, will spend the campaign on loan with the Royals due to the coronavirus pandemic curtailing the National Women's Soccer League in the US.

Josie Green (R), shown here competing with international teammate Angharad James, joined Tottenham from Watford in 2016

Tottenham Hotspur - Josie Green, Anna Filbey

Last season: Seventh

Best WSL finish: Seventh, 2020

Another rising star of the WSL, Anna Filbey, 20, joined Tottenham from rivals Arsenal in 2018 and will be looking to establish herself with the club this season after making her Wales debut in Belarus in October 2019.

Tottenham, who are in the WSL for the second season, will be captained by Wales' Josie Green who replaces long-serving skipper Jenna Schillaci after she retired in June.