Bersant Celina: French club Dijon target Swansea City midfielder

By Rob PhillipsBBC Sport Wales football correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Bersant Celina
Bersant Celina has made 61 league starts for the Swans, scoring seven goals.

Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina is a target for French club Dijon.

The Ligue 1 team have made an approach for the Kosovo international.

It is believed the Championship club would be willing to sell the 23-year-old, but would demand a fee for the creative midfielder who has made 79 appearances for the club.

Celina was signed from Manchester City for a fee of around £3m in July, 2018 and previously had loan spells with Dutch club FC Twente and Ipswich Town.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC