Bersant Celina: French club Dijon target Swansea City midfielder
Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina is a target for French club Dijon.
The Ligue 1 team have made an approach for the Kosovo international.
It is believed the Championship club would be willing to sell the 23-year-old, but would demand a fee for the creative midfielder who has made 79 appearances for the club.
Celina was signed from Manchester City for a fee of around £3m in July, 2018 and previously had loan spells with Dutch club FC Twente and Ipswich Town.