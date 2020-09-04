Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Bersant Celina has made 61 league starts for the Swans, scoring seven goals.

Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina is a target for French club Dijon.

The Ligue 1 team have made an approach for the Kosovo international.

It is believed the Championship club would be willing to sell the 23-year-old, but would demand a fee for the creative midfielder who has made 79 appearances for the club.

Celina was signed from Manchester City for a fee of around £3m in July, 2018 and previously had loan spells with Dutch club FC Twente and Ipswich Town.