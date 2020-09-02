Last updated on .From the section Newport

Michael Flynn succeeded Graham Westley as Newport boss in March 2017

Manager Mike Flynn is relishing Newport County hosting Swansea City in Saturday's Carabao Cup Welsh derby.

Flynn says Newport would otherwise be involved in a friendly, but prefers the test the Championship side will provide ahead of the new League Two campaign.

It will also be County's first competitive game since March.

"I would much rather be playing this game than the friendly we had booked in. It's a good idea," said Flynn ahead of the first-round game.

"Whether or not they carry this on going forward remains to be seen.

"But for me it's good, particularly given the tie."

Flynn was touted as a possible contender for the Swansea head coach role before Steve Cooper was appointed in 2019 as successor to now Brighton manager Graham Potter.

But he believes Cooper proved himself by leading the Swans to the Championship play-off semi finals in his first season at the helm.

"Steve is a top lad. I have known him for a long time, he is a very good coach and has excelled as a manager because the job he did last season was exceptional.

"They had a lot of big players leave, they had to trim costs left right and centre while he also blooded the youth. For them to get to the play offs was a fantastic achievement.

"I know people were getting carried away that they were a Premier League team and should be aiming for that.

"But there has been a big turnaround at the club and in all honesty I think he was the right man to turn it around."

Flynn believes his players, who have excelled in cup competitions in recent years, have a "free hit" against the Swans who will be without players on international duty including Connor Roberts, Ben Cabango and Bersant Celina.

Exiles defender Daniel Leadbitter has joined National League side Yeovil Town on a season long loan.