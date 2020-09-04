Last updated on .From the section Wales

David Brooks has 12 Wales caps

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Bulgaria Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 6 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, plus live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Fit-again winger David Brooks has boosted Wales ahead of hosting Bulgaria in Sunday's Nations League encounter in Cardiff.

The Bournemouth player has recovered from an ankle problem.

The 23-year-old missed Wales' 1-0 Nations League win in Finland on Thursday and has not played an international game in 15 months.

Brooks required ankle surgery in 2019 that saw him go 374 days between competitive matches.

The former Sheffield United winger returned to help Bournemouth after the Premier League restart in June, featuring in all nine of their games, but was unable to prevent the Cherries slipping into the Championship.

Brooks' last competitive appearance for Wales came in their Euro 2020 qualifying defeat in Hungary in June 2019.

He suffered the ankle injury the following month which led to two operations.