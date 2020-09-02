Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Willi Ruttensteiner is taking charge of the Israeli senior team for the first time

Nations League, Group B2: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 22:30

Israel's Premiership-based players can provide the inside knowledge needed to earn a Nations League win at Hampden, says head coach Willi Ruttensteiner.

Celtic pair Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed, plus Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, are part of the squad preparing to play Scotland on Friday.

Ruttensteiner is allowing the trio more responsibility than usual in the build-up to the game.

"The Scottish-based players held the team meeting," he said.

"They know the opposition much better than me, they have all the information, so that is much better than watching a video.

"We have spoken a lot about the Scotland team as they have a lot of players who play in the top league here."

Ruttensteiner is eager to get off to a good start as team boss, having taken over from his usual role as the Israel FA's technical director as part of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis following the resignation of fellow Austrian Andreas Herzog.

Friday night's Nations League group opener is also a dress rehearsal for the sides' re-arranged Euro 2020 play-off final next month and Ruttensteiner is hoping to land a blow by winning the first tie.

"We want to win this and then win the semi-final in October," the former Austria Under-21 manager said.

"We know how strong Scotland are, it will be difficult. We have a great deal of motivation to go and beat them and I do think having no crowd is a small advantage for us.

"I've been here with Austria before and, if Hampden is full, the fans are like the 12th player on the pitch."