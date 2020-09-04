Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Stephen Sama made nine appearances across two seasons with Dutch side Heracles

Accrington have signed German centre-back Stephen Sama on a two-year deal.

Sama, 27, joined Liverpool as a teenager in 2009 but failed to make a senior appearance in five years with the Reds before moving back to Germany with VfB Stuttgart.

He has spent the past two seasons with Heracles in the Dutch top-flight.

Sama's move is subject to international clearance and he is not available for Stanley's Carabao Cup game against Burton Albion on Friday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.