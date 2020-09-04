Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The WSL crowd record was smashed on women's football weekend last season as 38,262 watched Tottenham play Arsenal

A trio of Women's Super League derbies will headline the annual women's football weekend in November.

The event will take place on November 14-15 as the full WSL fixture list was released on Friday.

Aston Villa, in their debut WSL season, host Birmingham City for a first-ever WSL second city derby, defending champions Chelsea visit Arsenal and Manchester United host Manchester City.

Last year's inaugural event attracted more than 70,000 fans across six games.

On that weekend four of the games were played at men's Premier League and Championship grounds, including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Anfield.

As last year, the weekend coincides with an international break in the men's game, with no Premier League or Championship fixtures to be played on the dates.

Venues for this year's matches have not been confirmed but the Football Association said the event is returning "with the aim of shining a light on the women's game once again".

The three other top-flight games on women's football weekend will see Bristol City host Tottenham Hotspur, Everton welcome Reading and West Ham entertain Brighton & Hove Albion.

The WSL kicks off this weekend with a full programme of fixtures including Arsenal's game against Reading, which is live on the BBC Red Button.

The FA also announced all opening games across the WSL and second-tier Championship will feature a minute's applause before kick-off to thank the NHS for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.