Scott Wilson has been given squad number 19 at Barrow

English Football League newcomers Barrow have signed defender Scott Wilson following his release by Burnley.

The 20-year-old, who had been with his hometown club Burnley since 2013, could make his debut in Saturday's Carabao Cup tie with Derby County.

He spent time on loan with National League North side Blyth Spartans last season.

Barrow begin their League Two campaign at home to Stevenage on 12 September.

