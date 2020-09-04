Remy Howarth: Lincoln City sign former Blackburn Rovers youngster

Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Remy Howarth (left)
Remy Howarth (left) was part of the Blackburn team that reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final in 2016

League One side Lincoln City have signed former Blackburn youngster Remy Howarth on a one-year deal.

The attacking midfielder, 22, played for Welsh side Cefn Druids last season.

Howarth impressed during a pre-season trial with the Imps, scoring in a friendly against Nottingham Forest.

"He came in and from day one you wouldn't think he would be a trialist. He has done ever so well in training and games," said Lincoln boss Michael Appleton.external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC