Remy Howarth: Lincoln City sign former Blackburn Rovers youngster
Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City
League One side Lincoln City have signed former Blackburn youngster Remy Howarth on a one-year deal.
The attacking midfielder, 22, played for Welsh side Cefn Druids last season.
Howarth impressed during a pre-season trial with the Imps, scoring in a friendly against Nottingham Forest.
"He came in and from day one you wouldn't think he would be a trialist. He has done ever so well in training and games," said Lincoln boss Michael Appleton.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.