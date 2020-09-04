Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Remy Howarth (left) was part of the Blackburn team that reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final in 2016

League One side Lincoln City have signed former Blackburn youngster Remy Howarth on a one-year deal.

The attacking midfielder, 22, played for Welsh side Cefn Druids last season.

Howarth impressed during a pre-season trial with the Imps, scoring in a friendly against Nottingham Forest.

"He came in and from day one you wouldn't think he would be a trialist. He has done ever so well in training and games," said Lincoln boss Michael Appleton. external-link

