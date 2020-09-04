Last updated on .From the section Hull

Alfie Jones made 35 appearances for Gillingham during a loan spell last season

Hull City have signed defender Alfie Jones from Premier League side Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old came through the Saints' academy and made seven appearances during his time with the club, all in the EFL Trophy.

In 2018-19 he spent time on loan with Scottish side St Mirren before a loan spell with Gillingham last season.

"There were a lot of clubs showing interest and we're delighted he's picked us," boss Grant McCann said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.