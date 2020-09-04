Alfie Jones: Hull City sign Southampton defender for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Hull
Hull City have signed defender Alfie Jones from Premier League side Southampton for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old came through the Saints' academy and made seven appearances during his time with the club, all in the EFL Trophy.
In 2018-19 he spent time on loan with Scottish side St Mirren before a loan spell with Gillingham last season.
"There were a lot of clubs showing interest and we're delighted he's picked us," boss Grant McCann said.
