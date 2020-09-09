Last updated on .From the section Everton

Tomori has had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby, making his first Chelsea start in August 2019

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, but any potential deal would only be on loan.

The 22-year-old England international has been linked with a move to Merseyside after falling out of favour under Frank Lampard last season.

His hopes of playing for Chelsea may reduce after the free transfer signing of Thiago Silva from Paris St-Germain.

Everton have already bought midfielders James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure for a combined £54m.

Any further dealings are likely to be on loan, with Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti looking to supplement his defence.

Everton will also aim to trim some of their squad before the transfer window closes.

That could mean departures for the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Sandro Ramirez and Mo Besic.

A Canadian youth international, Tomori was part of the England U20 side that won the 2017 World Cup and made his senior debut against Kosovo last year. He has had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.