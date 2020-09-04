Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Luke Murphy was Crewe captain and scored the opening goal to help beat Southend at Wembley in the 2013 Football League Trophy final

Crewe Alexandra have made their fourth summer signing by re-signing former captain Luke Murphy.

Midfielder Murphy, 30, was available following his end-of-season release by relegated Bolton.

He has signed a two-year deal to return to the promoted League One club - seven years on from leaving Gresty Road for Leeds United in a £1m deal.

He had five years at Leeds, including two separate loan spells with Burton Albion, before joining Bolton in 2018.

Murphy has scored 36 goals in his 403 career appearances to date with Crewe, Leeds, Burton and Bolton.

Crewe won promotion back to the third tier under David Artell in June, being awarded second place when the readjusted tables were finalised following the season suspension in March.

They are scheduled to start the season this Saturday, with a Carabao Cup tie at home to Lincoln City, followed by a midweek EFL Trophy trip to Murphy's old club Bolton and then their first third-tier fixture in four years at home to relegated Charlton Athletic on 12 September.

Crewe may have three debutants alongside Murphy that day, defender Donervon Daniels and strikers Mikael Mandron and Offrande Zanzala, with a reported move for out-of-contract former Shrewsbury Town defender Omar Beckles having also been mooted.

The Crewe production line

Murphy is the most recent in the long line of seven-figure departees from Gresty Road, who have progressed through the revered Crewe Academy over the past four decades.

He immediately followed big money moves in the previous 12 months for Nick Powell, now at Stoke, to Manchester United and Ashley Westwood, now at Burnley, to Aston Villa.

Bur, prior to that, the Alex churned out big names of the calibre of Neil Lennon, Danny Murphy, Craig Hignett, Rob Jones, Robbie Savage, Dean Ashton and Dele Adebola.