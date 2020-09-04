Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Ben Sheaf played in both games against Coventry for Doncaster last season

Coventry City have signed Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf on a season-long loan, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Sheaf, 22, spent last season on loan at League One Doncaster, playing 38 matches across all competitions.

He has made two cup appearances for Arsenal, as a substitute, in 2017.

"He's a player with great pedigree and ability, who will really add to our squad for the Championship season ahead," said Coventry boss Mark Robins. external-link

