Your Scotland starting XI

The votes are flooding in and you have so far chosen Lyndon Dykes to make his Scotland debut and Kieran Tierney to start at right-back against Israel.

Australia-born striker Dykes has been called up for the first time after his move to Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Nations League opener.

Scotland's choices are limited in that position at Hampden by injuries.

Dykes tops our squad selector poll, with 35% choosing him ahead of Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, with 15%.

Christie, who has been employed as an auxiliary front man by his club in recent games, still makes your starting line-up for the Nations League group opener.

He is top choice along with club-mate James Forrest to play either side of former Livingston striker Dykes in a 4-3-3 formation.

Arsenal's Tierney has returned to the squad following injury, re-igniting the debate about how to squeeze two acclaimed left-backs into the starting line-up.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, the Scotland captain, receives a 58% vote of confidence ahead of Tierney's 18%.

However, that will be partly down to the latter topping the voting at both right-back and left centre-back, both positions where he has played previously for his country.

Veteran goalkeeper David Marshall, who has left relegated Wigan Athletic for Derby County, is the choice of 65%, despite Jon McLaughlin starting the season with five domestic clean sheets, with Rangers' summer signing being the choice of 30%.

Midfield is Scotland's main area of strength and the voting there is much closer, with Aston Villa's John McGinn top choice, with Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Celtic's Callum McGregor next most popular.

