Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a through ball.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 12Hateboer
- 3Veltman
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 15de Roon
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 7Bergwijn
- 10Depay
- 11Promes
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 6Fer
- 9Babel
- 13Krul
- 14Schuurs
- 16Strootman
- 17Ihattaren
- 18Wijndal
- 19de Jong
- 20van de Beek
- 23Bizot
Poland
- 1Szczesny
- 4Kedziora
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 18Bereszynski
- 19Szymanski
- 14Klich
- 10Krychowiak
- 21Jozwiak
- 20Zielinski
- 23Piatek
Substitutes
- 2Bochniewicz
- 3Jedrzejczyk
- 6Góralski
- 7Milik
- 8Linetty
- 9Moder
- 11Grosicki
- 12Dragowski
- 13Rybus
- 16Walukiewicz
- 17Karbownik
- 22Fabianski
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Poland).
Post update
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).
Post update
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).
Post update
Kamil Jozwiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Kamil Jozwiak (Poland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kamil Jozwiak (Poland) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).
Post update
Offside, Netherlands. Nathan Aké tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).
Post update
Kamil Jozwiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.