UEFA Nations League - Group A1
NetherlandsNetherlands0PolandPoland0

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 12Hateboer
  • 3Veltman
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 15de Roon
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 10Depay
  • 11Promes

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 6Fer
  • 9Babel
  • 13Krul
  • 14Schuurs
  • 16Strootman
  • 17Ihattaren
  • 18Wijndal
  • 19de Jong
  • 20van de Beek
  • 23Bizot

Poland

  • 1Szczesny
  • 4Kedziora
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 19Szymanski
  • 14Klich
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 21Jozwiak
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Piatek

Substitutes

  • 2Bochniewicz
  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 6Góralski
  • 7Milik
  • 8Linetty
  • 9Moder
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Dragowski
  • 13Rybus
  • 16Walukiewicz
  • 17Karbownik
  • 22Fabianski
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a through ball.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Poland).

  3. Post update

    Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).

  5. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Kamil Jozwiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Kamil Jozwiak (Poland).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kamil Jozwiak (Poland) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

  12. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Nathan Aké tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Netherlands).

  16. Post update

    Kamil Jozwiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 4th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10100001
2Italy10100001
3Netherlands10100001
4Poland10100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria10100001
2Northern Ireland10100001
3Norway10100001
4Romania10100001

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Finland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003213
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Malta100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Spain10101101
3Germany10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Albania10100001
3Belarus10100001
4Lithuania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Hungary11001013
3Turkey100101-10
4Serbia100113-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo10101101
2Moldova10101101
3Greece10100001
4Slovenia10100001

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep10100001
2Israel10100001
3Scotland10100001
4Slovakia10100001

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

