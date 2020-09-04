Corner, Italy. Conceded by Toni Sunjic.
Line-ups
Italy
- 21Donnarumma
- 16Florenzi
- 19Bonucci
- 15Acerbi
- 4Biraghi
- 7Pellegrini
- 5Sensi
- 18Barella
- 14Chiesa
- 9Belotti
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 3Chiellini
- 6Cristante
- 8Jorginho
- 11Zaniolo
- 12Meret
- 13Mancini
- 17Immobile
- 20Locatelli
- 22Kean
- 23Spinazzola
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 19Cipetic
- 15Sunjic
- 17Sanicanin
- 5Kolasinac
- 13Cimirot
- 6Hadziahmetovic
- 8Visca
- 10Gojak
- 14Hodzic
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 2Civic
- 3Bicakcic
- 4Kvrzic
- 7Besic
- 9Duljevic
- 16Koljic
- 18Danilovic
- 20Hajradinovic
- 21Sabanadzovic
- 22Buric
- 23Milosevic
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Post update
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Italy).
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Toni Sunjic.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.