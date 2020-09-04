UEFA Nations League - Group A1
ItalyItaly0Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Italy

  • 21Donnarumma
  • 16Florenzi
  • 19Bonucci
  • 15Acerbi
  • 4Biraghi
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 5Sensi
  • 18Barella
  • 14Chiesa
  • 9Belotti
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 3Chiellini
  • 6Cristante
  • 8Jorginho
  • 11Zaniolo
  • 12Meret
  • 13Mancini
  • 17Immobile
  • 20Locatelli
  • 22Kean
  • 23Spinazzola

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 19Cipetic
  • 15Sunjic
  • 17Sanicanin
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 13Cimirot
  • 6Hadziahmetovic
  • 8Visca
  • 10Gojak
  • 14Hodzic
  • 11Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 1Begovic
  • 2Civic
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 4Kvrzic
  • 7Besic
  • 9Duljevic
  • 16Koljic
  • 18Danilovic
  • 20Hajradinovic
  • 21Sabanadzovic
  • 22Buric
  • 23Milosevic
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Toni Sunjic.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  3. Post update

    Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  6. Post update

    Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

  8. Post update

    Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Italy).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Toni Sunjic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 4th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10100001
2Italy10100001
3Netherlands10100001
4Poland10100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria10100001
2Northern Ireland10100001
3Norway10100001
4Romania10100001

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Finland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003213
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Malta100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Spain10101101
3Germany10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Albania10100001
3Belarus10100001
4Lithuania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Hungary11001013
3Turkey100101-10
4Serbia100113-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo10101101
2Moldova10101101
3Greece10100001
4Slovenia10100001

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep10100001
2Israel10100001
3Scotland10100001
4Slovakia10100001

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories