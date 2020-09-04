Match ends, Kosovo U21 0, England U21 6.
Jude Bellingham scored on a record-breaking night and Eddie Nketiah hit a 10-minute hat-trick as England Under-21s crushed Kosovo in Euro 2021 qualifying.
Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund's new £26m signing, became the youngest player to play for England Under-21s.
The 17-year-old came on as a substitute with England 3-0 ahead thanks to Eddie Nketiah's treble after half-time.
Reiss Nelson and Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon also netted.
Arsenal's Nketiah has 11 goals in nine appearances for his country at this level, two behind all-time leading scorers Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers who scored 13 for England Under-21s.
After a goalless first-half Nketiah, who was captaining the side, broke the deadlock after heading home Tom Davies' cross.
Todd Cantwell and Davies combined to set up the second while the third came from the spot after Conor Gallagher had been fouled.
Nelson slammed home the fourth after good work by Max Aarons and England made it 5-0 as substitute Sessegnon swept home in style.
Bellingham rounded off a fine performance by Aidy Boothroyd's side with a thumping long-range finish.
Line-ups
Kosovo U21
- 1Smakiqi
- 15Kurtulus
- 4HajriziBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDellovaat 71'minutes
- 5Sadriu
- 3Kastrati
- 10Abedini
- 22Selmani
- 14BaftiuSubstituted forLushakuat 62'minutes
- 6KryeziuBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSabaniat 71'minutes
- 7VeliuSubstituted forKrasniqiat 56'minutes
- 9ManajSubstituted forTolajat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dellova
- 8Sabani
- 11Krasniqi
- 12Nika
- 13Salihu
- 17Lushaku
- 18Vitija
- 19Tolaj
- 23Sadiku
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 15Guehi
- 4Godfrey
- 5Kelly
- 2Aarons
- 16Skipp
- 6DaviesSubstituted forNelsonat 62'minutes
- 17SakaSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 62'minutes
- 21GallagherSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 71'minutes
- 14CantwellSubstituted forBellinghamat 62'minutes
- 9NketiahSubstituted forBrewsterat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Nelson
- 8Bellingham
- 10Hudson-Odoi
- 11R Sessegnon
- 12Lamptey
- 18Justin
- 19Brewster
- 20Dasilva
- 22Bursik
- Referee:
- Mohammed Al-Hakim
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kosovo U21 0, England U21 6.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Rhian Brewster (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Leard Sadriu (Kosovo U21).
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 6. Jude Bellingham (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Post update
Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).
Post update
Ermal Krasniqi (Kosovo U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 5. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly with a cross.
Post update
Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ismet Lushaku (Kosovo U21).
Post update
Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).
Post update
Bleart Tolaj (Kosovo U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismet Lushaku (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Behadil Sabani with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).
Post update
Lirim Kastrati I (Kosovo U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Marc Guehi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ermal Krasniqi (Kosovo U21).
Post update
Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).