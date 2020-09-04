Last updated on .From the section Football

Jude Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham

Jude Bellingham scored on a record-breaking night and Eddie Nketiah hit a 10-minute hat-trick as England Under-21s crushed Kosovo in Euro 2021 qualifying.

Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund's new £26m signing, became the youngest player to play for England Under-21s.

The 17-year-old came on as a substitute with England 3-0 ahead thanks to Eddie Nketiah's treble after half-time.

Reiss Nelson and Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon also netted.

Arsenal's Nketiah has 11 goals in nine appearances for his country at this level, two behind all-time leading scorers Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers who scored 13 for England Under-21s.

After a goalless first-half Nketiah, who was captaining the side, broke the deadlock after heading home Tom Davies' cross.

Todd Cantwell and Davies combined to set up the second while the third came from the spot after Conor Gallagher had been fouled.

Nelson slammed home the fourth after good work by Max Aarons and England made it 5-0 as substitute Sessegnon swept home in style.

Bellingham rounded off a fine performance by Aidy Boothroyd's side with a thumping long-range finish.