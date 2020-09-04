Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Havertz, 21, would be Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has been given permission to leave the Germany squad's training camp to travel to London to finalise a move to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old could become Frank Lampard's sixth signing of the summer.

Leverkusen have said they value the highly rated player, who has seven international caps, at about £90m.

It is understood the move to Stamford Bridge could be completed in the next 24 hours.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said he was "grateful to the national coach that Kai can now sort things out with our support on site in London".

Havertz was an unused substitute in Germany's 1-1 Nations League draw with Spain on Thursday, with the German team set to face Switzerland on Sunday.

Last week, the Bundesliga side's head coach Peter Bosz said he "doesn't expect Havertz to train with us again".

Last season Havertz scored 18 goals in 45 appearances for Leverkusen, including seven in nine games after the Bundesliga season restarted.