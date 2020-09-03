Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading goal scorer with 33 from 84 caps

Gareth Bale's half-time substitution during Wales' 1-0 win in Finland was planned beforehand, according to manager Ryan Giggs.

The Wales captain looked off the pace in Thursday's Nations League opener having barely figured for Real Madrid during the 2019-20 season.

But Giggs allayed any fears the 31-year-old might have been injured before Sunday's match at home to Bulgaria.

"It was planned before - he's had no football at all," said Giggs.

Bale appeared just twice for Real Madrid after Spanish football resumed following the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giggs added: "It was a real juggling act picking the team and Gareth has had the least amount of football out of everyone.

"It was always the plan, 45 minutes, and if he felt good, an hour. But I thought it was best with potentially Sunday in mind to bring him off after 45 minutes and give Harry [Wilson], who also hasn't had much football, some minutes as well."

Kieffer Moore's late goal in Helsinki gave Wales a winning start to their second Nations League campaign.

Victory took Giggs' side to the top of Group B4 after one round of fixtures, following Thursday's 1-1 draw between Bulgaria and the Republic of Ireland.

Wales were not at their best in Finland, though that was to be expected as they were without several first-team players such as Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

And with a number of youngsters - including three debutants, Dylan Levitt, Neco Williams and Ben Cabango - impressing in their absence, Giggs was encouraged by his team's display against a Finland side who had won nine of their last 10 home games.

"I thought it was a really gritty performance - not our usual flowing football that we are capable of - but credit to Finland who made it difficult for us," Giggs said.

"I think it is the kind of game where we can learn from but also take a lot of pluses because we dug out the result in the end.

"With a clean sheet, you have always got chances because of the players we have got and those players produced again, DJ [Daniel James] and Kieffer."