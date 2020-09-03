UEFA Nations League
Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands1MaltaMalta1

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 2Danielsen
  • 4Vatnsdal
  • 5Nattestad
  • 3Davidsen
  • 6Hansson
  • 10VatnhamarBooked at 51mins
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 7Bjartalid
  • 11Andrasson Olsen
  • 18Egilsson Olsen

Substitutes

  • 9Olsen
  • 12Gestsson
  • 13Andreasen
  • 14Johannesen
  • 15Faero
  • 16Vatnhamar
  • 17Justinussen
  • 19Johansen
  • 20Berg Í Soylu
  • 21Hansen
  • 22Mohr
  • 23Thomsen

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 7Mbong
  • 4Borg
  • 5Agius
  • 22Muscat
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 10Pisani
  • 18Degabriele
  • 20Gambin
  • 9Nwoko

Substitutes

  • 2Borg
  • 8Grech
  • 11Muscat
  • 12Vella
  • 13Pepe
  • 14Tabone
  • 15Corbalan
  • 16Galea
  • 17Teuma
  • 19Mbong
  • 21Dimech
  • 23Caruana
Referee:
Adam Farkas

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Gambin (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).

  5. Post update

    Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Klaemint Andrasson Olsen.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).

  8. Post update

    Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).

  11. Booking

    Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands).

  13. Post update

    Luke Gambin (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Meinhard Egilsson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

  16. Post update

    Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Faroe Islands 1, Malta 1.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Faroe Islands 1, Malta 1.

  20. Post update

    Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

