Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 2Danielsen
- 4Vatnsdal
- 5Nattestad
- 3Davidsen
- 6Hansson
- 10VatnhamarBooked at 51mins
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 7Bjartalid
- 11Andrasson Olsen
- 18Egilsson Olsen
Substitutes
- 9Olsen
- 12Gestsson
- 13Andreasen
- 14Johannesen
- 15Faero
- 16Vatnhamar
- 17Justinussen
- 19Johansen
- 20Berg Í Soylu
- 21Hansen
- 22Mohr
- 23Thomsen
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 7Mbong
- 4Borg
- 5Agius
- 22Muscat
- 3Camenzuli
- 6Guillaumier
- 10Pisani
- 18Degabriele
- 20Gambin
- 9Nwoko
Substitutes
- 2Borg
- 8Grech
- 11Muscat
- 12Vella
- 13Pepe
- 14Tabone
- 15Corbalan
- 16Galea
- 17Teuma
- 19Mbong
- 21Dimech
- 23Caruana
- Referee:
- Adam Farkas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke Gambin (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Klaemint Andrasson Olsen.
Post update
Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).
Booking
Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Luke Gambin (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Meinhard Egilsson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
Post update
Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).
Second Half
Second Half begins Faroe Islands 1, Malta 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Faroe Islands 1, Malta 1.
Post update
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.