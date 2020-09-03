Match ends, Latvia 0, Andorra 0.
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Steinbors
- 11Savalnieks
- 6Cernomordijs
- 4Dubra
- 13Jurkovskis
- 17ZjuzinsSubstituted forJaunzemsat 81'minutes
- 7Emsis
- 15FjodorovsSubstituted forUldrikisat 45'minutes
- 10Ikaunieks
- 14CiganiksSubstituted forKigursat 81'minutes
- 22GutkovskisBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 2Sorokins
- 3Oss
- 5Stuglis
- 8Rugins
- 9Kluskins
- 12Ozols
- 16Jaunzems
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Kigurs
- 20Uldrikis
- 21Karklins
- 23Oss
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 18Rubio GómezBooked at 34mins
- 5García Miramontes
- 20González-Adrio
- 15San Nicolás SchellensBooked at 71mins
- 16Martínez PalauSubstituted forAláez Peñaat 90+2'minutes
- 4Rebés RuizBooked at 11mins
- 3Vales GonzálezBooked at 53mins
- 7Pujol PonsBooked at 75mins
- 8De Matos VieiraSubstituted forSánchez Alburquerqueat 75'minutes
- 2Martínez AlejoSubstituted forClemente Garcesat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Blanco Coto
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 10Clemente Garces
- 11Moreno Marín
- 12Alvarez
- 14Aláez Peña
- 17San Nicolas Schellens
- 19Gómez Pérez
- 21García Renom
- 22Bernat Cuadros
- 23Rubio Gómez
- Referee:
- Timotheos Christofi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Latvia 0, Andorra 0.
Post update
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Marc Vales.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Aláez replaces Alex Martínez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alvis Jaunzems (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martins Kigurs (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduards Emsis.
Post update
Foul by Eduards Emsis (Latvia).
Post update
Marc Pujol (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).
Post update
Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Sánchez (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Ludovic Clemente replaces Cristian Martínez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kaspars Dubra (Latvia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Janis Ikaunieks with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Alvis Jaunzems replaces Arturs Zjuzins.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Martins Kigurs replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.
Post update
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Emili García.
Post update
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).