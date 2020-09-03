UEFA Nations League
LatviaLatvia0AndorraAndorra0

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Steinbors
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 6Cernomordijs
  • 4Dubra
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 17ZjuzinsSubstituted forJaunzemsat 81'minutes
  • 7Emsis
  • 15FjodorovsSubstituted forUldrikisat 45'minutes
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 14CiganiksSubstituted forKigursat 81'minutes
  • 22GutkovskisBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 2Sorokins
  • 3Oss
  • 5Stuglis
  • 8Rugins
  • 9Kluskins
  • 12Ozols
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Kigurs
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 21Karklins
  • 23Oss

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 18Rubio GómezBooked at 34mins
  • 5García Miramontes
  • 20González-Adrio
  • 15San Nicolás SchellensBooked at 71mins
  • 16Martínez PalauSubstituted forAláez Peñaat 90+2'minutes
  • 4Rebés RuizBooked at 11mins
  • 3Vales GonzálezBooked at 53mins
  • 7Pujol PonsBooked at 75mins
  • 8De Matos VieiraSubstituted forSánchez Alburquerqueat 75'minutes
  • 2Martínez AlejoSubstituted forClemente Garcesat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Blanco Coto
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 10Clemente Garces
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 12Alvarez
  • 14Aláez Peña
  • 17San Nicolas Schellens
  • 19Gómez Pérez
  • 21García Renom
  • 22Bernat Cuadros
  • 23Rubio Gómez
Referee:
Timotheos Christofi

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamAndorra
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Latvia 0, Andorra 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Latvia 0, Andorra 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Marc Vales.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Aláez replaces Alex Martínez.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alvis Jaunzems (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martins Kigurs (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduards Emsis.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Eduards Emsis (Latvia).

  9. Post update

    Marc Pujol (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

  11. Post update

    Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Sánchez (Andorra).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra. Ludovic Clemente replaces Cristian Martínez.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kaspars Dubra (Latvia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Janis Ikaunieks with a cross following a corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Alvis Jaunzems replaces Arturs Zjuzins.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Martins Kigurs replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Emili García.

  19. Post update

    Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

Top Stories