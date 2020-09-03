Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.
Line-ups
Turkey
- 23Çakir
- 18Müldür
- 15Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 13Meras
- 22Ayhan
- 8YandasSubstituted forKahveciat 58'minutes
- 7KutucuSubstituted forYaziciat 45'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 19Kilinc
- 17YilmazBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 1Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 3Kaldirim
- 5Yokuslu
- 6Tufan
- 9Karaman
- 11Yazici
- 12Akkan
- 14Tekdemir
- 16Kökcü
- 20Kabak
- 21Kahveci
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 5FiolaBooked at 59mins
- 6Orban
- 2Lang
- 4Szalai
- 8Nagy
- 18SigérBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSchaferat 60'minutes
- 11Holender
- 10Szoboszlai
- 9Szalai
- 20Sallai
Substitutes
- 3Kecskés
- 7Simon
- 12Dibusz
- 13Kalmar
- 15Babati
- 16Pátkai
- 17Schafer
- 19Cseri
- 21Szöke
- 22Kovacsik
- 23Nikolics
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Attempt saved. Willi Orban (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai with a cross.
Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey).
Andras Schafer (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roland Sallai (Hungary).
Attempt missed. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yusuf Yazici with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Filip Holender.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. Andras Schafer replaces Dávid Miklós Sigér.
Booking
Attila Fiola (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Post update
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Irfan Can Kahveci replaces Mert Hakan Yandas.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emre Kilinc with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Kilinc.
Foul by Willi Orban (Hungary).
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Merih Demiral.