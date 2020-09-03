UEFA Nations League
TurkeyTurkey0HungaryHungary0

Line-ups

Turkey

  • 23Çakir
  • 18Müldür
  • 15Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 13Meras
  • 22Ayhan
  • 8YandasSubstituted forKahveciat 58'minutes
  • 7KutucuSubstituted forYaziciat 45'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 19Kilinc
  • 17YilmazBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 1Günok
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 6Tufan
  • 9Karaman
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Akkan
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 16Kökcü
  • 20Kabak
  • 21Kahveci

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 5FiolaBooked at 59mins
  • 6Orban
  • 2Lang
  • 4Szalai
  • 8Nagy
  • 18SigérBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSchaferat 60'minutes
  • 11Holender
  • 10Szoboszlai
  • 9Szalai
  • 20Sallai

Substitutes

  • 3Kecskés
  • 7Simon
  • 12Dibusz
  • 13Kalmar
  • 15Babati
  • 16Pátkai
  • 17Schafer
  • 19Cseri
  • 21Szöke
  • 22Kovacsik
  • 23Nikolics
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Willi Orban (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey).

  4. Post update

    Andras Schafer (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Roland Sallai (Hungary).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Merih Demiral (Turkey) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yusuf Yazici with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Filip Holender.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. Andras Schafer replaces Dávid Miklós Sigér.

  10. Booking

    Attila Fiola (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

  12. Post update

    Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Irfan Can Kahveci replaces Mert Hakan Yandas.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emre Kilinc with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Kilinc.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Willi Orban (Hungary).

  17. Post update

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Italy00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Poland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Northern Ireland00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria11001013
2Finland10100001
3Wales10100001
4R. of Ireland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta10101101
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Andorra10100001
4Latvia10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Ukraine10101101
4Spain100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Lithuania00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Turkey10100001
4Serbia100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Moldova11001013
2Greece10100001
3Slovenia10100001
4Kosovo100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Israel00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Slovakia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

