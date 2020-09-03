Substitution, Serbia. Filip Djuricic replaces Dusan Tadic.
Line-ups
Russia
- 12Shunin
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 5Semenov
- 14Dzhikiya
- 15Karavaev
- 11Zobnin
- 7Ozdoev
- 20Ionov
- 10Bakaev
- 18Zhirkov
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 3Petrov
- 4Sorokin
- 6Neustädter
- 8Gazinskiy
- 9Smolov
- 13Kudryashov
- 16Dzhanaev
- 17Fomin
- 19Sobolev
- 21An Miranchuk
- 23Kuzyaev
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 4Milenkovic
- 19MaksimovicBooked at 57mins
- 2PavlovicBooked at 46mins
- 7Lazovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 8Gudelj
- 17Kostic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 10Tadic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Mladenovic
- 5Grujic
- 11Kolarov
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Gacinovic
- 15Vlahovic
- 16Despotovic
- 18Jovic
- 21Djuricic
- 22Ljajic
- 23Rockov
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Strahinja Pavlovic.
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.
Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Fernandes (Russia).
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Zelimkhan Bakaev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Magomed Ozdoev (Russia).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Offside, Russia. Georgi Dzhikiya tries a through ball, but Yuri Zhirkov is caught offside.
Booking
Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).
Attempt blocked. Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).