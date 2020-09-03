UEFA Nations League
RussiaRussia1SerbiaSerbia0

Line-ups

Russia

  • 12Shunin
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 5Semenov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 15Karavaev
  • 11Zobnin
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 20Ionov
  • 10Bakaev
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 3Petrov
  • 4Sorokin
  • 6Neustädter
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 9Smolov
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 16Dzhanaev
  • 17Fomin
  • 19Sobolev
  • 21An Miranchuk
  • 23Kuzyaev

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 19MaksimovicBooked at 57mins
  • 2PavlovicBooked at 46mins
  • 7Lazovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 17Kostic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 10Tadic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Mladenovic
  • 5Grujic
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 15Vlahovic
  • 16Despotovic
  • 18Jovic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 23Rockov
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Filip Djuricic replaces Dusan Tadic.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Strahinja Pavlovic.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.

  6. Post update

    Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mario Fernandes (Russia).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

  9. Post update

    Zelimkhan Bakaev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Magomed Ozdoev (Russia).

  12. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Russia. Georgi Dzhikiya tries a through ball, but Yuri Zhirkov is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Italy00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Poland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Northern Ireland00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria11001013
2Finland10100001
3Wales10100001
4R. of Ireland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta10101101
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Andorra10100001
4Latvia10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Ukraine10101101
4Spain100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Lithuania00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Turkey10100001
4Serbia100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Moldova11001013
2Greece10100001
3Slovenia10100001
4Kosovo100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Israel00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Slovakia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

