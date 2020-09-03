Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).
Line-ups
Slovenia
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 4Blazic
- 17Mevlja
- 3Balkovec
- 8RepSubstituted forZivecat 52'minutes
- 6Bijol
- 21Vetrih
- 15Bohar
- 7VuckicSubstituted forZajcat 61'minutes
- 9Sporar
Substitutes
- 2Skubic
- 5Kouter
- 10Zajc
- 11Kramer
- 12Belec
- 13Petrovic
- 14Lotric
- 16Rozman
- 18Krajnc
- 19Zivec
- 22Janza
- 23Mitrovic
Greece
- 13Barkas
- 2Bakakis
- 19Svarnas
- 5Siovas
- 23Giannoulis
- 21Kourbelis
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 18Limnios
- 11Bakasetas
- 20Mantalos
- 16Pavlidis
Substitutes
- 1Dioudis
- 3Stafylidis
- 4Michailidis
- 6Bouchalakis
- 7Masouras
- 9Koulouris
- 10Fortounis
- 12Paschalakis
- 14Fountas
- 15Rota
- 17Kyriakopoulos
- 22Tzolis
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Amedej Vetrih (Slovenia).
Post update
Hand ball by Amedej Vetrih (Slovenia).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Miha Zajc replaces Haris Vuckic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.
Post update
Offside, Greece. Dimitrios Giannoulis tries a through ball, but Petros Mantalos is caught offside.
Post update
Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sasa Aleksander Zivec (Slovenia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitrios Kourbelis.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Sasa Aleksander Zivec replaces Rajko Rep.
Post update
Foul by Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece).
Post update
Jaka Bijol (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Greece) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Rajko Rep (Slovenia).
Post update
Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rajko Rep (Slovenia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Slovenia 0, Greece 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Slovenia 0, Greece 0.