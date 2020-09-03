UEFA Nations League
SloveniaSlovenia0GreeceGreece0

Line-ups

Slovenia

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 4Blazic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 3Balkovec
  • 8RepSubstituted forZivecat 52'minutes
  • 6Bijol
  • 21Vetrih
  • 15Bohar
  • 7VuckicSubstituted forZajcat 61'minutes
  • 9Sporar

Substitutes

  • 2Skubic
  • 5Kouter
  • 10Zajc
  • 11Kramer
  • 12Belec
  • 13Petrovic
  • 14Lotric
  • 16Rozman
  • 18Krajnc
  • 19Zivec
  • 22Janza
  • 23Mitrovic

Greece

  • 13Barkas
  • 2Bakakis
  • 19Svarnas
  • 5Siovas
  • 23Giannoulis
  • 21Kourbelis
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 18Limnios
  • 11Bakasetas
  • 20Mantalos
  • 16Pavlidis

Substitutes

  • 1Dioudis
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 4Michailidis
  • 6Bouchalakis
  • 7Masouras
  • 9Koulouris
  • 10Fortounis
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 14Fountas
  • 15Rota
  • 17Kyriakopoulos
  • 22Tzolis
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamSloveniaAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Amedej Vetrih (Slovenia).

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Amedej Vetrih (Slovenia).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. Miha Zajc replaces Haris Vuckic.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Dimitrios Giannoulis tries a through ball, but Petros Mantalos is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Aleksander Zivec (Slovenia).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitrios Kourbelis.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. Sasa Aleksander Zivec replaces Rajko Rep.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece).

  13. Post update

    Jaka Bijol (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Greece) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Giannoulis following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Rajko Rep (Slovenia).

  17. Post update

    Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rajko Rep (Slovenia).

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Slovenia 0, Greece 0.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Slovenia 0, Greece 0.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Italy00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Poland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Northern Ireland00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria11001013
2Finland10100001
3Wales10100001
4R. of Ireland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta10101101
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Andorra10100001
4Latvia10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Ukraine10101101
4Spain100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Lithuania00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Turkey10100001
4Serbia100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Moldova11001013
2Greece10100001
3Slovenia10100001
4Kosovo100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Israel00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Slovakia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
