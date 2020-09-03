UEFA Nations League
MoldovaMoldova1KosovoKosovo0

Line-ups

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 3Mudrac
  • 5Posmac
  • 4Armas
  • 20PlaticaBooked at 39mins
  • 21Rata
  • 7Ionita
  • 8Carp
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 19Nicolaescu
  • 13CaimacovSubstituted forCociucat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rusu
  • 6Epureanu
  • 9Damascan
  • 10Cociuc
  • 11Suvorov
  • 12Cebotari
  • 14Racu
  • 15Jardan
  • 16Marandici
  • 17Cojocari
  • 18Dragan
  • 22Milinceanu

Kosovo

  • 12Muric
  • 15VojvodaSubstituted forHadergjonajat 60'minutes
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 19Paqarada
  • 5ShalaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCelinaat 60'minutes
  • 6Kryeziu
  • 7Rashica
  • 14Berisha
  • 10Zeneli
  • 17Kololli

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 8Halimi
  • 9Celina
  • 11Rashani
  • 16Bekaj
  • 18Hasani
  • 20Dresevic
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 22Rashkaj
  • 23Berisha
Referee:
Kai Steen

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Berisha.

  2. Post update

    Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Kosovo. Valon Berisha tries a through ball, but Benjamin Kololli is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Victor Mudrac.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo. Bersant Celina replaces Herolind Shala.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Hadergjonaj replaces Mergim Vojvoda.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Igor Armas.

  10. Post update

    Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sergiu Platica (Moldova).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Moldova. Eugeniu Cociuc replaces Mihail Caimacov.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Moldova. Igor Armas tries a through ball, but Ion Nicolaescu is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).

  15. Post update

    Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Victor Mudrac (Moldova).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leart Paqarada (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.

  19. Post update

    Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mihail Caimacov (Moldova).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Italy00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Poland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Northern Ireland00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria11001013
2Finland10100001
3Wales10100001
4R. of Ireland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta10101101
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Andorra10100001
4Latvia10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Ukraine10101101
4Spain100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Lithuania00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Turkey10100001
4Serbia100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Moldova11001013
2Greece10100001
3Slovenia10100001
4Kosovo100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Israel00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Slovakia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

