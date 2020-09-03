Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valon Berisha.
Line-ups
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 3Mudrac
- 5Posmac
- 4Armas
- 20PlaticaBooked at 39mins
- 21Rata
- 7Ionita
- 8Carp
- 2Reabciuk
- 19Nicolaescu
- 13CaimacovSubstituted forCociucat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rusu
- 6Epureanu
- 9Damascan
- 10Cociuc
- 11Suvorov
- 12Cebotari
- 14Racu
- 15Jardan
- 16Marandici
- 17Cojocari
- 18Dragan
- 22Milinceanu
Kosovo
- 12Muric
- 15VojvodaSubstituted forHadergjonajat 60'minutes
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 19Paqarada
- 5ShalaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCelinaat 60'minutes
- 6Kryeziu
- 7Rashica
- 14Berisha
- 10Zeneli
- 17Kololli
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 8Halimi
- 9Celina
- 11Rashani
- 16Bekaj
- 18Hasani
- 20Dresevic
- 21Nuhiu
- 22Rashkaj
- 23Berisha
- Referee:
- Kai Steen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Armas (Moldova).
Offside, Kosovo. Valon Berisha tries a through ball, but Benjamin Kololli is caught offside.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Victor Mudrac.
Attempt blocked. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Kosovo. Bersant Celina replaces Herolind Shala.
Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Hadergjonaj replaces Mergim Vojvoda.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Igor Armas.
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergiu Platica (Moldova).
Substitution, Moldova. Eugeniu Cociuc replaces Mihail Caimacov.
Offside, Moldova. Igor Armas tries a through ball, but Ion Nicolaescu is caught offside.
Hand ball by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).
Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Mudrac (Moldova).
Attempt blocked. Leart Paqarada (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mihail Caimacov (Moldova).