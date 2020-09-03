UEFA Nations League
UkraineUkraine1SwitzerlandSwitzerland1

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 18Tymchyk
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 22Matvienko
  • 16Mykhaylichenko
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 19Júnior Moraes
  • 10KonoplyankaSubstituted forYaremchukat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 2Sobol
  • 3Plastun
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 9Yaremchuk
  • 11Marlos
  • 13Supryaha
  • 14Kharatin
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Lunin

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Mbabu
  • 4ElvediBooked at 59mins
  • 5Akanji
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 14ZuberSubstituted forSteffenat 45'minutes
  • 7Embolo
  • 15Sow
  • 10Xhaka
  • 18Vargas
  • 9Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 3Widmer
  • 6Lang
  • 8Aebischer
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Mvogo
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 17Ajeti
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Sohm
  • 21Omlin
  • 22Omeragic
  • 23Benito
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).

  4. Post update

    Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Booking

    Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nico Elvedi (Switzerland).

  7. Post update

    Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland).

  9. Post update

    Junior Moraes (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  11. Post update

    Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Renato Steffen with a cross following a corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Roman Yaremchuk replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Serhii Kryvtsov.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Vargas (Switzerland).

  15. Post update

    Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).

  17. Post update

    Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).

  19. Post update

    Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Ukraine 1, Switzerland 1.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar00000000
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Italy00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Poland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Northern Ireland00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria11001013
2Finland10100001
3Wales10100001
4R. of Ireland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Denmark00000000
3England00000000
4Iceland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta10101101
2Faroe Islands10101101
3Andorra10100001
4Latvia10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11001013
2Switzerland10101101
3Ukraine10101101
4Spain100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Montenegro00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Lithuania00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2France00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Sweden00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11001013
2Hungary10100001
3Turkey10100001
4Serbia100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Moldova11001013
2Greece10100001
3Slovenia10100001
4Kosovo100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Israel00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Slovakia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Georgia00000000
4North Macedonia00000000
