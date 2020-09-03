Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 18Tymchyk
- 4Kryvtsov
- 22Matvienko
- 16Mykhaylichenko
- 8Malinovskiy
- 6Stepanenko
- 17Zinchenko
- 7Yarmolenko
- 19Júnior Moraes
- 10KonoplyankaSubstituted forYaremchukat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 2Sobol
- 3Plastun
- 5Sydorchuk
- 9Yaremchuk
- 11Marlos
- 13Supryaha
- 14Kharatin
- 15Tsygankov
- 20Kovalenko
- 21Karavaev
- 23Lunin
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 2Mbabu
- 4ElvediBooked at 59mins
- 5Akanji
- 13Rodríguez
- 14ZuberSubstituted forSteffenat 45'minutes
- 7Embolo
- 15Sow
- 10Xhaka
- 18Vargas
- 9Seferovic
Substitutes
- 3Widmer
- 6Lang
- 8Aebischer
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 16Fassnacht
- 17Ajeti
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Sohm
- 21Omlin
- 22Omeragic
- 23Benito
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nico Elvedi (Switzerland).
Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland).
Junior Moraes (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Renato Steffen with a cross following a corner.
Substitution, Ukraine. Roman Yaremchuk replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Serhii Kryvtsov.
Foul by Ruben Vargas (Switzerland).
Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ukraine 1, Switzerland 1.