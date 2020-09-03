Last updated on .From the section Spanish La Liga

Costa was involved in Atletico's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Red Bull Leipzig

Atletico Madrid say striker Diego Costa and defender Santiago Arias are currently isolating after testing positive for coronavirus during their summer break.

However, both players are showing no symptoms.

The remainder of the Atletico squad, apart from those on international duty, underwent testing on Thursday.

Although La Liga starts on Friday, 11 September, Atletico are not in action until 27 September against Granada.