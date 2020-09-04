PFA Player of the Year: Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne, Henderson, Mane, Sterling, Van Dijk on shortlist
Four Liverpool players are on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.
The Premier League champions have last year's winner Virgil van Dijk on the list, as well as Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Runners-up Manchester City are represented by Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.
There are four Chelsea players in the Women's Player of the Year category.
Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun are all included.
Holder Vivianne Miedema and her Arsenal team-mate Kim Little complete the list.
As well as the main men's award, Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold also features on the young player list.
All the shortlists
Men's player of the year
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City
Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
Sadio Mane- Liverpool
Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
Women's player of the year
Beth England - Chelsea
Sophie Ingle - Chelsea
Kim Little - Arsenal
Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal
Guro Reiten - Chelsea
Ji So-yun - Chelsea
Men's young player
Tammy Abraham - Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
Mason Greenwood - Manchester United
Mason Mount - Chelsea
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
(Nominees had to be 21 or under on 1 July, 2019)
Women's young player
Erin Cuthbert - Chelsea
Lauren Hemp - Manchester City
Chloe Kelly - Manchester City
Georgia Stanway - Manchester City
Lauren James - Manchester United
Ellie Roebuck - Manchester City