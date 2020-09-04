Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk are on the six-man player of the year shortlist

Four Liverpool players are on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.

The Premier League champions have last year's winner Virgil van Dijk on the list, as well as Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Runners-up Manchester City are represented by Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

There are four Chelsea players in the Women's Player of the Year category.

Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun are all included.

Holder Vivianne Miedema and her Arsenal team-mate Kim Little complete the list.

As well as the main men's award, Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold also features on the young player list.

All the shortlists

Men's player of the year

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City

Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Sadio Mane- Liverpool

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Women's player of the year

Beth England - Chelsea

Sophie Ingle - Chelsea

Kim Little - Arsenal

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

Guro Reiten - Chelsea

Ji So-yun - Chelsea

Men's young player

Tammy Abraham - Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Mason Greenwood - Manchester United

Mason Mount - Chelsea

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

(Nominees had to be 21 or under on 1 July, 2019)

Women's young player

Erin Cuthbert - Chelsea

Lauren Hemp - Manchester City

Chloe Kelly - Manchester City

Georgia Stanway - Manchester City

Lauren James - Manchester United

Ellie Roebuck - Manchester City