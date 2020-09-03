Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ben Reeves only started four league games for MK Dons last season

League One Plymouth Argyle have signed former MK Dons and Charlton midfielder Ben Reeves on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old left MK Dons in the summer having returned to the club from the Addicks in August 2019.

Reeves spent four years at the Dons, playing more than 100 games, before joining Charlton in 2017.

He spent most of his second spell at Stadium MK on the bench, starting just four league games in the shortened 2019-20 season.

