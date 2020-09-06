What's happening about Premier League season tickets?

The Premier League is back on 12 September and there is hope for the gradual return of fans from the start of October.

Initially, the English top flight will continue behind closed doors - just as it finished last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, having resumed in June after a three-month enforced break.

Any return of fans will depend on the success of government trials to assess the safety of fans returning to matches. A pre-season test event saw Brighton play Chelsea in front of 2,500 supporters at the Amex Stadium.

But with no fans currently allowed in for league matches, and capacity likely to be limited when they do return, what are the consequences for season-ticket holders across the 20 Premier League clubs? BBC Sport has taken a look.

Arsenal

Arsenal gold season-ticket holders and premium members need to make an initial payment to renew and that will see them go into a ballot for reduced capacity games - when supporters are allowed back into stadiums.

There is also the option to take a season-ticket holiday and, those that do, will retain the option to renew "if/once we return to full capacity in the 2020-21 season" or if they "want to wait until the 2021-22 season before returning".

"The initial payment is equivalent to the behind-closed-doors credit and any unused cup tie credits (general admission only) from the 2019-20 season," added a statement on the Arsenal website. external-link

Groups can enter a ballot as long as they adhere to government guidelines on mixing households, while the club's ticket transfer service can be used for those unable to attend.

Aston Villa

Villa have not put any season tickets on sale yet and will inform supporters of the way they will allocate seats as and when plans for the return of fans are formalised.

Brighton

Brighton have a 12-month rolling contract for their 23,000 season-ticket holders which renews in February, with the first payment taken in April. During lockdown, fans paid for renewals for this season but could take a three-month payment holiday if they wanted.

Payments have been frozen, and the money already paid towards this season will be converted into a cash balance from which - if fans can return - Brighton will take the cost of a ticket from those selected to attend games via an automatic ballot. Any credit left can be used towards the 2021-22 season ticket payment.

Clinically vulnerable fans can opt out for the season, while everyone else has six opt outs from the automatic ballot. If, having used their opt outs, fans are selected in the ballot and do not want to go, then they can list their ticket for resale.

Burnley

Season-ticket sales at Burnley are believed to be at a similar level to last season, having gone on sale in March.

The club are finalising all options regarding refunds and how they will allocate tickets when capacity is reduced. They expect to announce their policy next week.

Chelsea

Season tickets at Chelsea have not gone on sale for this season yet. The club will announce their policy, which will include directives on the possible return of fans, once a decision has been made.

Crystal Palace

Palace have only recently started their season-ticket renewal process. Any season tickets not taken up will be put on general sale. Their prices are reduced from last season's by the equivalent of two games as they will play two home matches before any possible return of fans in October.

Fans with credit on their accounts can use it towards the cost of the 2020-21 season ticket.

If and when supporters are allowed to attend games, Palace will allocate tickets external-link and take the pro-rata value off the season ticket of those given a seat. If fans do not want to attend, they can sell them to another season-ticket holder or member via the club's resale system.

Anyone in credit at the end of the season can use it towards their 2021-22 season ticket. Fans who are shielding can pay £200 to hold their seat, with the cost going towards their 2021-22 season ticket.

Everton

Everton's season-ticket renewal window closed on Tuesday, 28 July. Renewals surpassed 30,500 for the first time in the club's history. The figure equated to a renewal rate of 98%.

The club add that season-ticket members will be able to claim a pro-rata refund for any fixtures that take place behind closed doors or fixtures they are not entitled to attend. They also plan to provide further details on the pro-rata refund process in due course.

Information on any return of fans to Goodison Park will be provided when available, with the club considering letting in family/social bubbles as an option.

Fulham

Fulham are not running a renewal process for season tickets for the 2020-21 season.

With the possibility that fans may be able to return at a reduced capacity from October, there will be a ballot, with 2019-20 season ticket holders initially given priority.

Leeds United

Yet to respond.

Leicester City

Leicester City fans can renew season tickets with a fixed initial payment, which can be used against the pro-rata cost when full capacity resumes.

If Premier League matches are played with a reduced capacity, tickets will be allocated via a ballot process by the club. external-link Season ticket holders will get 90% of the general admission tickets available, with members getting the other 10%.

Any credit left on accounts will be rolled over to use for the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpool

Liverpool have temporarily suspended season ticket sales for the 2020-21 season. The club will initially sell tickets for games on a match-by-match basis, if and when fans are allowed back, with this to be reviewed before the end of the year.

The club will issue further details for the purchase of seats by season-ticket holders and qualifying official members once there is more clarification as to how the season will proceed.

"These changes mean supporters will only pay for games they are able to attend rather than making upfront payments and, once government guidelines allow for people to return to stadiums, reassure those fans who may not want to attend matches straight away," said a Liverpool statement. external-link

Manchester City

There are no season tickets at Manchester City for the 2020-21 season but they are offering last year's season-ticket holders the chance to enter a ballot.

More details on that are expected soon and, anyone who does not want to enter the ballot will be unaffected when it comes to renewing for 2021-22.

Manchester United

"We are committed to offering our fans support and flexibility as we finalise our season ticket plans for the year ahead," said a Manchester United spokesperson.

"For matches where there is restricted capacity, tickets will be distributed in a fair and equitable way. Finally, our overall priority is to create a safe environment at the stadium for fans, players and staff. Details will be announced soon."

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have not yet put up any season tickets for sale.

The club say external-link they will not be issuing refunds to supporters on "long-term price-freeze deals who have already paid for their 2020-21 season ticket in full or have made part payment".

They added, "the position will be reviewed when further information is known about supporter access for the 2020-21 season" but those who are in credit can use their funds to buy tickets for the new campaign.

Sheffield United

Season tickets at Sheffield United have not gone on sale for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, when and if they do, season-ticket holders from last season will have a pro-rata credit from the final four home league fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign.

If and when crowds are allowed in, who gets tickets is under discussion, both at club level and with officials from the Premier League. A final decision has not been made.

Southampton

Southampton have currently surpassed 80% of their 2019-20 total in season ticket sales, which is above what the club anticipated given the situation and uncertainty. Fans who also had pro-rata credit have had it applied to their accounts for the final four home games of last season where applicable.

They have frozen prices and offered a £35 club voucher to those that renew as well as introducing a three-month instalment plan to pay.

Southampton external-link will provide a pro-rata refund for any fixture played without fans, with season-ticket holders receiving priority for any ballot allocation should fans return at a reduced capacity.

Tottenham

Tottenham season-ticket holders need to make an initial payment of 20% to renew and, while this includes "all the benefits of a One Hotspur+ Membership", this is non-refundable.

Those that renew will be able to enter a "fair and even-handed" ballot for when fans can return at a reduced capacity.

For fans who cannot attend because of coronavirus-related medical circumstances, Spurs say "they may make the initial payment of 20% and apply to have their seat reserved for the following season". The initial payment will go towards the cost of their 2021-22 season ticket.

West Brom

Yet to respond.

West Ham

West Ham are understood to have seen strong season-ticket renewal rates in the lead-up to this coming Friday's deadline.

They have given fans three options for renewing. The first is to renew, while the second is to renew and transfer a season ticket to a family member or friend for either part or the whole of the season. Those renewing will be put into an automatic ballot for if and when fans can return at a reduced capacity.

If not selected in the ballot, West Ham external-link will automatically refund the pro-rata value of the match to the season ticket holder's account.

Option three is to pay 30% of the cost of a season ticket. Those that do this will not go into the automatic ballot but, once 70% or more capacity is allowed for Premier League matches, they will have the option to purchase the remaining pro-rota value of their season ticket. If they choose not to, then the 30% payment can be used towards a season ticket for the 2021-22 season.

Wolves

Wolves have not put any season tickets on sale, and plan to communicate to fans how this season will work regarding tickets in the coming weeks.

FSA statement

The Football Supporters' Association said: "Every club will face different circumstances but the FSA believes it is crucial that supporters' groups receive genuine consultation from clubs in relation to season ticket pricing and policy.

"Season ticket holders should all have equal opportunity in any 'phased return' ticket ballot, while we would also like to see clubs make provisions for away fans and concessionary tickets.

"Pro-rata refund policies should be clear at the outset and no fan should be punished if they are unable to attend football because of underlying health concerns or financial issues."